Final exams moved to next week

Gaston's public school system announced that final exams originally scheduled to begin Friday will now begin Tuesday, a day after students return from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Schools across the district were closed Monday and Tuesday due to icy conditions on roads throughout the county.

