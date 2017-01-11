Digging Deeper: The reality of opiate addiction in Gaston County Updated at

Digging Deeper: The reality of opiate...

Digging Deeper: The reality of opiate addiction in Gaston County

Initially, when the news started trickling out that Gaston was one of the worst in North Carolina for opiate abuse and addiction, I sensed that many of my fellow residents were as unaware as I of just how deadly the epidemic was. As we have begun to educate ourselves, the news has become pretty grim.

