Digging Deeper: The reality of opiate addiction in Gaston County Updated at
Initially, when the news started trickling out that Gaston was one of the worst in North Carolina for opiate abuse and addiction, I sensed that many of my fellow residents were as unaware as I of just how deadly the epidemic was. As we have begun to educate ourselves, the news has become pretty grim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do married women like to cheat? (Jul '08)
|5 hr
|Maxi
|399
|Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse
|16 hr
|The Reaper
|5
|tracy alan alexander
|Tue
|curious
|12
|Gaston County planning new school in Belmont Up...
|Jan 6
|Friendofrev
|4
|Pastor Shelton Joel Shirley
|Jan 3
|Doc
|8
|dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|17
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|pissed off
|12
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC