Detention officer served with restraining order Updated at

The Gaston County Sheriff's Office served Charles Donald McGinnis with a domestic violence protection order early Saturday morning, according to a media release. McGinnis was immediately suspended from the Gaston County Sheriff's Office, pending the outcome of a criminal and internal affairs investigation.

