Detention officer served with restraining order Updated at
The Gaston County Sheriff's Office served Charles Donald McGinnis with a domestic violence protection order early Saturday morning, according to a media release. McGinnis was immediately suspended from the Gaston County Sheriff's Office, pending the outcome of a criminal and internal affairs investigation.
Gastonia Discussions
|Pot
|10 hr
|Hungry Howie
|2
|What streets do the hookers hang (Mar '10)
|18 hr
|New to town
|16
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Jan 12
|Titan
|13
|Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse
|Jan 12
|Sharqwam
|6
|tracy alan alexander
|Jan 10
|curious
|12
|Gaston County planning new school in Belmont Up...
|Jan 6
|Friendofrev
|4
|Pastor Shelton Joel Shirley
|Jan 3
|Doc
|8
