Defendant says memory of slaying is splotchy
A Gastonia man says it was like watching a movie when he gunned down a neighbor and shot his wife. “Disgust and hurt and shame and anger, and it went to rage... From there, everything was out of body.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Thu
|Titan
|13
|Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse
|Thu
|Sharqwam
|6
|tracy alan alexander
|Tue
|curious
|12
|Gaston County planning new school in Belmont Up...
|Jan 6
|Friendofrev
|4
|Pastor Shelton Joel Shirley
|Jan 3
|Doc
|8
|dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|17
|Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen
|Dec '16
|pissed off
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC