Criminal Charges - 1-25-17
Angela Lingerfelt Juarez, 44, of 3299 Gastonia Hwy in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 16 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule I and possession of control substance schedule II. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
