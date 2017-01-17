Crime 14 mins ago 8:26 a.m.Wanted Gastonia man arrested after Arkansas police chase

Authorities say a North Carolina man wanted on assault charges has been arrested after a police pursuit in Arkansas on Tuesday. Arkansas State Police say a state trooper pulled over a pickup truck in Little Rock at about 9 a.m. Tuesday because it was swerving through traffic on Interstate 30. State police say the driver then led authorities on a chase onto Interstate 440, but was stopped after troopers rammed his truck and shot out a tire on the truck.

