Crime 14 mins ago 8:26 a.m.Wanted Gastonia man arrested after Arkansas police chase
Authorities say a North Carolina man wanted on assault charges has been arrested after a police pursuit in Arkansas on Tuesday. Arkansas State Police say a state trooper pulled over a pickup truck in Little Rock at about 9 a.m. Tuesday because it was swerving through traffic on Interstate 30. State police say the driver then led authorities on a chase onto Interstate 440, but was stopped after troopers rammed his truck and shot out a tire on the truck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|20 hr
|Ember
|2
|dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13)
|Mon
|IamGod
|19
|Pot
|Jan 14
|Hungry Howie
|2
|What streets do the hookers hang (Mar '10)
|Jan 14
|New to town
|16
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Jan 12
|Titan
|13
|Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse
|Jan 12
|Sharqwam
|6
|tracy alan alexander
|Jan 10
|curious
|12
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC