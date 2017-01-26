Councilman Kellogg running for re-ele...

Councilman Kellogg running for re-election Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

"After careful consideration, I have concluded that two years is not enough time to get done what needs to get done. I am proud of what has been accomplished in just 14 months and proud of the work I have accomplished as a council member and the work we have accomplished as a City Council," Kellogg wrote on his Facebook page.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Gaston County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14) Thu Howard 6
What streets do the hookers hang (Mar '10) Jan 23 Babbs61 20
sex in gastonia (Sep '13) Jan 23 Babbs61 15
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... Jan 22 Wacka 3
dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13) Jan 16 IamGod 19
Pot Jan 14 Hungry Howie 2
News Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09) Jan 12 Titan 13
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,868 • Total comments across all topics: 278,314,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC