Cherryville chief to make cross-count...

Cherryville chief to make cross-county move

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Hawkins has led the Cherryville department for four years. He says he's proud of the things he and his officers have accomplished, and it's a bittersweet departure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... Jan 17 Ember 2
dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13) Jan 16 IamGod 19
Pot Jan 14 Hungry Howie 2
What streets do the hookers hang (Mar '10) Jan 14 New to town 16
News Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09) Jan 12 Titan 13
Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse Jan 12 Sharqwam 6
tracy alan alexander Jan 10 curious 12
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,265 • Total comments across all topics: 278,070,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC