Benefit concert to help Gatlinburg fire victims Updated at

I received a call from my friend Michael Howard this week informing me that there will be a big gospel benefit singing at 7 p.m. Saturday to raise monies for the fire victims in Gatlinburg, Tenn. It will be held at Finish Line Christian Center, 108 N. Main St., Mount Holly and admission is free.
