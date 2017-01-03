Benefit concert to help Gatlinburg fire victims Updated at

Benefit concert to help Gatlinburg fi...

I received a call from my friend Michael Howard this week informing me that there will be a big gospel benefit singing at 7 p.m. Saturday to raise monies for the fire victims in Gatlinburg, Tenn. It will be held at Finish Line Christian Center, 108 N. Main St., Mount Holly and admission is free.

