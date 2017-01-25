Beach music: Chairmen of the Board coming to Gastonia this weekend Updated at
Everyone knows Carolina girls are the best in the world, especially Ken Knox, a member of Chairmen of the Board, most well-known for the song “Carolina Girls.” The group is returning to the area for a concert at Charlie's Restaurant and Entertainment, 124 S. South St., in downtown Gastonia at 9 p.m. Saturday. Knox said Charlie Gunn, owner of Charlie's – which held its grand opening earlier this month, constantly provided gigs for Chairmen of the Board in the past.
