Around Town - 1-9-17
Mended Hearts Chapter 379 will meet in the Holly room of Caromont Regional Medical Center, located at 2525 Court Dr. in Gastonia at 5:45 p.m. followed by the Cardiac support group at 7 p.m. The Levine Cancer Center support group will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Homesteads Grill and Taphouse, located at 357 N. Generals Blvd. in Lincolnton. Also, nominations for The Spirit of King Award are being taken.
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rev michael adkins
|Sun
|Nope
|6
|Gaston County planning new school in Belmont Up...
|Jan 6
|Friendofrev
|4
|tracy alan alexander
|Jan 6
|snooper
|7
|Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse
|Jan 5
|Michael
|3
|Pastor Shelton Joel Shirley
|Jan 3
|Doc
|8
|do married women like to cheat? (Jul '08)
|Jan 1
|FrancesSwaggart
|399
|dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|17
