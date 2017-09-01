Around Town - 1-9-17

Around Town - 1-9-17

Mended Hearts Chapter 379 will meet in the Holly room of Caromont Regional Medical Center, located at 2525 Court Dr. in Gastonia at 5:45 p.m. followed by the Cardiac support group at 7 p.m. The Levine Cancer Center support group will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Homesteads Grill and Taphouse, located at 357 N. Generals Blvd. in Lincolnton. Also, nominations for The Spirit of King Award are being taken.

