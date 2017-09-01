Around Town - 1-9-17

Mended Hearts Chapter 379 will meet in the Holly room of Caromont Regional Medical Center, located at 2525 Court Dr. in Gastonia at 5:45 p.m. followed by the Cardiac support group at 7 p.m. The Levine Cancer Center support group will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Homesteads Grill and Taphouse, located at 357 N. Generals Blvd. in Lincolnton. Also, nominations for The Spirit of King Award are being taken.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.