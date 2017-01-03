Appeal denied for 2014 killer Updated at
The state's high court has rejected an appeal for a man who beat, stomped and cut a man to death nearly two years ago. Avery “A.J.” Lail is serving a 49-year sentence for killing Brian Jones in March 2014.
