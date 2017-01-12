4 suspects still not ID'd in Carothers' death
That's the number of unsolved city homicide cases more than five years old, according to the Gastonia Police Department's website. People were killed and investigators were called to the scene of a crime to begin work on identifying a killer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|6 hr
|HelloDevil
|1
|Pot
|19 hr
|Hungry Howie
|2
|What streets do the hookers hang (Mar '10)
|Sat
|New to town
|16
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Jan 12
|Titan
|13
|Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse
|Jan 12
|Sharqwam
|6
|tracy alan alexander
|Jan 10
|curious
|12
|Gaston County planning new school in Belmont Up...
|Jan 6
|Friendofrev
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC