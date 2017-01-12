2 charged with possessing stolen guns at Gastonia school Updated at
Police arrested Jaquais Deshawn Barnett, 19, of Gastonia, and Shawn Taliesin Davis, 20, of Grover. Each man is charged with one felony count each of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm on educational property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pot
|1 hr
|Hungry Howie
|2
|What streets do the hookers hang (Mar '10)
|9 hr
|New to town
|16
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Jan 12
|Titan
|13
|Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse
|Jan 12
|Sharqwam
|6
|tracy alan alexander
|Jan 10
|curious
|12
|Gaston County planning new school in Belmont Up...
|Jan 6
|Friendofrev
|4
|Pastor Shelton Joel Shirley
|Jan 3
|Doc
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC