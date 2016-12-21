Who killed William Norris? Updated at
A cloud of mystery still surrounds the killing of a Gastonia man at his workplace more than 14 years ago. Nobody knows who is responsible for the death of 62-year-old William Norris, and if they do, the killer still hasn't faced justice. Norris was shot at the poker hall where his daughter later found him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor Shelton Joel Shirley
|Thu
|Pastor
|7
|do married women like to cheat? (Jul '08)
|Dec 20
|Dakota
|397
|dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13)
|Dec 8
|Anonymous
|17
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Dec 6
|pissed off
|12
|Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen
|Dec 2
|pissed off
|1
|Rev michael adkins
|Dec 2
|Rev Michael adkins
|1
|Police: Man used wire-wrapped bat for assault U...
|Nov 24
|Livia fred
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC