Police want help identifying suspected package thieves

13 hrs ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Gastonia Police are seeking the public's help to identify suspects in numerous recent larcenies of packages off homes in Gastonia. Two suspects were seen in video surveillance footage stealing a package from one of the homes, according to police.

