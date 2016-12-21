Police: Felons robbed Lowe's

Three convicted felons are back in jail after police say they used a dangerous weapon to rob a Gastonia home improvement store. Specifically, James Dean Ruffin, 47, 34-year-old Melissa Renee Abernathy and Justin Lee Mosley, 28, are accused of wielding a knife to endanger the life of two Lowe's employees on Wednesday.

