Homeless man charged with liquor store thefts
Police say a homeless man broke into the same liquor store twice in three days, damaging the entrance and swiping multiple bottles of liquor. Blake Robert Mooring was arrested after police say he broke into the ABC Store at 2290 Jett Lanier Drive near Target shortly before 4 a.m. on Nov. 4. He caught the attention of officers because of erratic driving, arrest reports say.
