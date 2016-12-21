Gastonia girl with Broadway ties appears in Charlotte musical Updated at

Gastonia girl with Broadway ties appe...

Ava Smith is following in her cousin's footsteps … well, kind of. Smith, a Forestview senior, is taking the stage as Violet, one of the conjoined Hilton sisters, in Teen City Stage's production of “Side Show.” Her cousin, Emily Padgett, starred as Daisy – Violet's twin – in the Broadway revival in 2014.

