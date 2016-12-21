Gaston getting more electric vehicle charging stations Updated at
Drivers of electric vehicles will soon have more places to charge around the state and in Gaston County under a Duke Energy program. Duke Energy will add more than 200 public electric vehicle charging stations around the state, including five in Gaston County, the energy giant announced Thursday.
