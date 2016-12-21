For the procrastinating Christmas shoppers, options still remain
For those who haven't, and for those who still have some work to do, don't fret. There are still options in the remaining hours, and local businesses are more than willing to help you make those last-minute decisions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor Shelton Joel Shirley
|Dec 22
|Pastor
|7
|do married women like to cheat? (Jul '08)
|Dec 20
|Dakota
|397
|dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13)
|Dec 8
|Anonymous
|17
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Dec 6
|pissed off
|12
|Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen
|Dec 2
|pissed off
|1
|Rev michael adkins
|Dec 2
|Rev Michael adkins
|1
|Police: Man used wire-wrapped bat for assault U...
|Nov '16
|Livia fred
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC