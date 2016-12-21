Empty Stocking Fund campaign ends today Updated at
Today is the last day to give to The Gazette Empty Stocking Fund campaign which helps the Salvation Army's Christmas outreach ministry. Contributions can be brought to The Gazette, 1893 Remount Road, Gastonia, between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon, and 1 to 3 p.m. It's been a successful campaign and we still have time to meet our goal of $100,000.
