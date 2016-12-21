Empty Stocking Fund: Businessman thankful for his big break Updated at
I had written about Penegar after classmates from the Gastonia High Class of 1948 made a donation to The Gazette Empty Stocking Fund in his memory. Reaching into his jacket pocket, Greene pulled out a handwritten note that he had been working on for several days, trying to capture on paper what Penegar meant to him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor Shelton Joel Shirley
|Thu
|Pastor
|7
|do married women like to cheat? (Jul '08)
|Dec 20
|Dakota
|397
|dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13)
|Dec 8
|Anonymous
|17
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Dec 6
|pissed off
|12
|Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen
|Dec 2
|pissed off
|1
|Rev michael adkins
|Dec 2
|Rev Michael adkins
|1
|Police: Man used wire-wrapped bat for assault U...
|Nov 24
|Livia fred
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC