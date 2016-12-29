Dr. Michelle Harris Releases Healing ...

Dr. Michelle Harris Releases Healing from Invisible Wounds

"Healing from Invisible Wounds:" an opportunity for readers to find a new lease on life. "Healing from Invisible Wounds" is the creation of published author, Dr. Michelle Harris, an Ordained Minister at Friendship Christian Church in Gastonia, North Carolina, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Licensed Master Social Worker, Black Belt Six Sigma Professional, and executive director of Anew Health Solutions, PLLC with a Doctorate of Behavioral Health Degree who also serves on various ministries, including Women's Jail Ministry, Young Adult Ministry, and Altar Ministry.

