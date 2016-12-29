Dr. Michelle Harris Releases Healing from Invisible Wounds
"Healing from Invisible Wounds:" an opportunity for readers to find a new lease on life. "Healing from Invisible Wounds" is the creation of published author, Dr. Michelle Harris, an Ordained Minister at Friendship Christian Church in Gastonia, North Carolina, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Licensed Master Social Worker, Black Belt Six Sigma Professional, and executive director of Anew Health Solutions, PLLC with a Doctorate of Behavioral Health Degree who also serves on various ministries, including Women's Jail Ministry, Young Adult Ministry, and Altar Ministry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor Shelton Joel Shirley
|Dec 22
|Pastor
|7
|do married women like to cheat? (Jul '08)
|Dec 20
|Dakota
|397
|dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13)
|Dec 8
|Anonymous
|17
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Dec 6
|pissed off
|12
|Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen
|Dec 2
|pissed off
|1
|Rev michael adkins
|Dec 2
|Rev Michael adkins
|1
|Police: Man used wire-wrapped bat for assault U...
|Nov '16
|Livia fred
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC