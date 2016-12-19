Deputies: Man stole car with child in...

Deputies: Man stole car with child inside

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Lincoln Times-News

A 3-year-old child is safe after a vehicle he was left in was stolen by a Gastonia man from a convenience store parking lot near High Shoals. Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies said the incident occurred at Will's Food Store in High Shoals at around 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

