Crime 10 mins ago 8:49 a.m.Man shot, killed outside Gastonia convenience store, police say

According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of East Franklin Boulevard a little after 9 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a Hispanic man, identified as 23-year-old Misael Garcia Vasquez, inside a 1995 Toyota Camry suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

