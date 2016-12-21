Cops lend a hand for the holidays Updated at
The couple who donated thousands of dollars in toys to Gaston County families this week did so anonymously, but had no intent to let the act go unnoticed. By providing $30,000 in Wal-Mart goodies to the Department of Health and Human Services, the couple hoped others would be inspired to contribute in their own ways during the season of giving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor Shelton Joel Shirley
|Thu
|Pastor
|7
|do married women like to cheat? (Jul '08)
|Dec 20
|Dakota
|397
|dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13)
|Dec 8
|Anonymous
|17
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Dec 6
|pissed off
|12
|Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen
|Dec 2
|pissed off
|1
|Rev michael adkins
|Dec 2
|Rev Michael adkins
|1
|Police: Man used wire-wrapped bat for assault U...
|Nov 24
|Livia fred
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC