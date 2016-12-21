Christmas tree recycling and disposal

Christmas has passed and many people have already started taking down their holiday trimmings, including their Christmas tree. Though you'll have to deal with those brittle green needles left behind on your floor, here's how to properly discard your tree around Gaston County: Cramerton: Both real and artificial trees can be placed curbside.

