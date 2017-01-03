Authorities: Trooper shoots driver reversing into him
Gaston County District Attorney Locke Bell told WSOC-TV that 31-year-old Jeremy Lewis was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital and is expected to recover. Reports say Trooper Christopher Wade also was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
