Authorities: Trooper shoots driver re...

Authorities: Trooper shoots driver reversing into him

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: The Decatur Daily

Gaston County District Attorney Locke Bell told WSOC-TV that 31-year-old Jeremy Lewis was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital and is expected to recover. Reports say Trooper Christopher Wade also was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tracy alan alexander 4 hr snooper 7
Rev michael adkins 11 hr Disowned 2
News Gaston County planning new school in Belmont Up... 12 hr Turdmeyer 3
Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse 14 hr Michael 3
Pastor Shelton Joel Shirley Jan 3 Doc 8
do married women like to cheat? (Jul '08) Jan 1 FrancesSwaggart 399
dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13) Dec 8 Anonymous 17
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Gaston County was issued at January 06 at 9:35AM EST

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,701 • Total comments across all topics: 277,655,606

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC