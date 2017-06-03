Judge gives man convicted in Gary slaying 147-year term
A judge has sentenced a man to 147 years in prison after he was convicted in the drug-related slaying of a man in Gary three years ago. The Northwest Indiana Times reports Lake County Judge Salvador Vasquez sentenced 28-year-old Charles A. Taylor on Friday during a hearing in which Taylor said he was innocent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Gary Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Tango
|20,932
|Fabian Gomez guilty of manslaughter, not murder (Sep '08)
|Jun 10
|Watermelondrea Cosby
|3
|Trying to get high
|Jun 3
|Wkend indulger
|1
|Trying to get high
|Jun 3
|Wkend indulger
|1
|Marie Drake aka Candy (Jun '16)
|Jun 3
|Franklin
|14
|does anyone know what happened to barbie and te... (Nov '16)
|May 26
|Iknowthem
|2
|Sibley's bath house (Apr '15)
|May 23
|Jeff
|50
Find what you want!
Search Gary Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC