Judge gives man convicted in Gary slaying 147-year term

Saturday Jun 3

A judge has sentenced a man to 147 years in prison after he was convicted in the drug-related slaying of a man in Gary three years ago. The Northwest Indiana Times reports Lake County Judge Salvador Vasquez sentenced 28-year-old Charles A. Taylor on Friday during a hearing in which Taylor said he was innocent.

