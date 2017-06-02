Gary woman convicted in teen brothersa shooting deaths
The Times reports a Lake County Jury deliberated less than three hours Friday before finding 35-year-old Jeri Woods guilty of two counts each of murder, felony murder and kidnapping. She's due to be sentenced June 29. Co-defendant and state witness Kiontay Cason testified that he watched Woods shoot 18-year-old Arreon Lackey and 16-year-old Antonio Lackey of Gary with a 10 mm handgun on June 26, 2015, in a remote area of Hobart.
