Gary woman convicted in teen brothersa shooting deaths

The Times reports a Lake County Jury deliberated less than three hours Friday before finding 35-year-old Jeri Woods guilty of two counts each of murder, felony murder and kidnapping. She's due to be sentenced June 29. Co-defendant and state witness Kiontay Cason testified that he watched Woods shoot 18-year-old Arreon Lackey and 16-year-old Antonio Lackey of Gary with a 10 mm handgun on June 26, 2015, in a remote area of Hobart.

