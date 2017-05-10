This little aluminum-sided building in Gary, Ind. is the childhood home of the Jackson 5.
The small white house looks like others in the neighborhood, wrapped in aluminum siding and surrounded by tidy trimmed hedges. Except in this front yard stands a memorial to Michael Jackson, who grew up in the home.
