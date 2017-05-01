Teen To Get College Degree And High S...

Teen To Get College Degree And High School Diploma At The Same Damn Time

Indiana native Raven Osborne is just 18 years old, but she's already about to be a college grad - sans the financial sorrow. Not only will Osborne be receiving her high school diploma in a few weeks, she'll also be getting her bachelor's degree in sociology Friday.

