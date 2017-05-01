Teen To Get College Degree And High School Diploma At The Same Damn Time
Indiana native Raven Osborne is just 18 years old, but she's already about to be a college grad - sans the financial sorrow. Not only will Osborne be receiving her high school diploma in a few weeks, she'll also be getting her bachelor's degree in sociology Friday.
