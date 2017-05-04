Teen graduating from college before g...

Teen graduating from college before getting high school diploma

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: CBS News

She did it through online classes, year-round community college and two years at Purdue University Northwest. Her semester-long college courses counted as a full year of high school credit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gary Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed Fitus T Bluster 20,997
Sibley's bath house (Apr '15) May 1 Gloria D 36
News Midlothian Man jailed after causing mayhem :: T... (Aug '10) Apr 25 Shorty 36
Prostitution Apr 14 Gloria D 2
The Brotherhood Mc (Feb '15) Apr 10 Giggity giggity 12
Melissa Sancillo Apr 5 Carlos B 1
Prostitute Marie Drake Hammond indiana (Jun '16) Apr 4 Lanny 11
See all Gary Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gary Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lake County was issued at May 04 at 10:16AM EDT

Gary Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gary Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Gary, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,773,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC