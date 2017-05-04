She's graduating college even before ...

She's graduating college even before she finishes high school

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Raven Osborne, an 18-year-old from Gary, Indiana, started taking college courses at Purdue University since she was a freshman. Osborne will walk across the stage at her high school graduation on May 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gary Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr thorium 21,011
Sibley's bath house (Apr '15) 10 hr Jeff 38
News Midlothian Man jailed after causing mayhem :: T... (Aug '10) Apr 25 Shorty 36
Prostitution Apr 14 Gloria D 2
The Brotherhood Mc (Feb '15) Apr 10 Giggity giggity 12
Melissa Sancillo Apr '17 Carlos B 1
Prostitute Marie Drake Hammond indiana (Jun '16) Apr '17 Lanny 11
See all Gary Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gary Forum Now

Gary Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gary Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Gary, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,875 • Total comments across all topics: 280,869,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC