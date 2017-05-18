Review: Jlin's Black Origami Is Her B...

Review: Jlin's Black Origami Is Her Boldest, Brightest Work Yet

During a recent set last week at Chicago's Smart Bar, the Gary, Indiana-based producer drew a crowd from disparate music scenes in the city; local progressive club kids were joined by older house heads and techno DJs. It's rare to find a musician whose work can connect with such a broad array of listeners, but the producer has quietly gained an international following by defying the sometimes rigid expectations and parameters of the footwork genre in which she's most often associated.

Gary, IN

