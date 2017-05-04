Raven Osborne: Indiana Teen Receives Bachelor's Degree Two Weeks Before Her High School Graduation
In third grade, Raven Osborne's teacher labeled her as a student with a learning disability who wouldn't be successful. Ten years later, Osborne is being lauded for her success story.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gary Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,995
|Sibley's bath house (Apr '15)
|May 1
|Gloria D
|36
|Midlothian Man jailed after causing mayhem :: T... (Aug '10)
|Apr 25
|Shorty
|36
|Prostitution
|Apr 14
|Gloria D
|2
|The Brotherhood Mc (Feb '15)
|Apr 10
|Giggity giggity
|12
|Melissa Sancillo
|Apr '17
|Carlos B
|1
|Prostitute Marie Drake Hammond indiana (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Lanny
|11
Find what you want!
Search Gary Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC