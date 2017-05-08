Police: Trucker reaching for water bo...

Police: Trucker reaching for water bottle causes crash on I-80

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Photo of semi that crashed on I-80 in northwest Indiana on May 8, 2017 provided by Indiana State Police. GARY, Ind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gary Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,017
Sibley's bath house (Apr '15) 19 hr Jeff 39
News Midlothian Man jailed after causing mayhem :: T... (Aug '10) Apr 25 Shorty 36
Prostitution Apr 14 Gloria D 2
The Brotherhood Mc (Feb '15) Apr 10 Giggity giggity 12
Melissa Sancillo Apr '17 Carlos B 1
Prostitute Marie Drake Hammond indiana (Jun '16) Apr '17 Lanny 11
See all Gary Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gary Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lake County was issued at May 10 at 10:21AM EDT

Gary Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gary Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Gary, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,295 • Total comments across all topics: 280,910,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC