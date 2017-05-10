Police seek answers after violent wee...

Police seek answers after violent weekend in Indianapolis

Monday May 8

INDIANAPOLIS - The city of Indianapolis is starting the week after a weekend full of violence, some of which proved deadly. Metro officers responded to a number of shootings all across the city, starting with a deadly shooting on Friday and continuing all the way up to Sunday night.

