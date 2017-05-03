Indiana city court burdened with large caseload
The municipal court system in Gary is facing a caseload that far exceeds the number of all pending cases in other city and town courts in northwestern Indiana's Lake County. There are more than 200,000 pending cases in Gary, according to state records and court officials, The Times reported.
