Indiana city court burdened with larg...

Indiana city court burdened with large caseload

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Republic

The municipal court system in Gary is facing a caseload that far exceeds the number of all pending cases in other city and town courts in northwestern Indiana's Lake County. There are more than 200,000 pending cases in Gary, according to state records and court officials, The Times reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gary Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,997
Sibley's bath house (Apr '15) May 1 Gloria D 36
News Midlothian Man jailed after causing mayhem :: T... (Aug '10) Apr 25 Shorty 36
Prostitution Apr 14 Gloria D 2
The Brotherhood Mc (Feb '15) Apr 10 Giggity giggity 12
Melissa Sancillo Apr 5 Carlos B 1
Prostitute Marie Drake Hammond indiana (Jun '16) Apr 4 Lanny 11
See all Gary Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gary Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lake County was issued at May 03 at 11:21PM EDT

Gary Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gary Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Gary, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,653 • Total comments across all topics: 280,754,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC