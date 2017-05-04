Gary, Indiana, producer Jlin toys with footwork's conventions
The best footwork producers show how the fast-and-furious Chicago-born sound can seemingly push an MPC drum machine to the limit as much as it can dancers sweating it out during battles. Footwork's chest-rattling assault of clustered rhythms is at times hard to fathom-how can two human hands keep a piece of hardware on the brink of bursting into a pile of springs while still making it sing? But Jerrilynn Patton, aka producer Jlin , has advanced the street-dance genre in part by embracing sounds best described as "natural."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.
Add your comments below
Gary Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sibley's bath house (Apr '15)
|3 hr
|Jeff
|38
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,008
|Midlothian Man jailed after causing mayhem :: T... (Aug '10)
|Apr 25
|Shorty
|36
|Prostitution
|Apr 14
|Gloria D
|2
|The Brotherhood Mc (Feb '15)
|Apr 10
|Giggity giggity
|12
|Melissa Sancillo
|Apr '17
|Carlos B
|1
|Prostitute Marie Drake Hammond indiana (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Lanny
|11
Find what you want!
Search Gary Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC