Gary, Indiana, producer Jlin toys with footwork's conventions

Thursday May 4 Read more: Chicago Reader

The best footwork producers show how the fast-and-furious Chicago-born sound can seemingly push an MPC drum machine to the limit as much as it can dancers sweating it out during battles. Footwork's chest-rattling assault of clustered rhythms is at times hard to fathom-how can two human hands keep a piece of hardware on the brink of bursting into a pile of springs while still making it sing? But Jerrilynn Patton, aka producer Jlin , has advanced the street-dance genre in part by embracing sounds best described as "natural."

