Gary, IN Airshow Cancelled

1 hr ago Read more: Aero-News Network

The Mayor of Gary, IN has issued a statement saying that the Gary Airshow, planned for July 9-10, has been cancelled. The Navy's Blue Angels and the Army's Golden Knights had been confirmed to perform at the show, but other slots were still open when the deadline for performers to commit to the show passed Monday.

