Gary foster mom charged with murder in death of infant girl
An Indiana foster mother was charged with murder in connection with the death on Thursday of a 20-month-old girl that was under her care, authorities said on Saturday. Jamila Hodge, 32, of Gary, Ind., also faces charges of aggravated battery, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and other felonies in connection with the death, said Lt.
