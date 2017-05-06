Gary foster mom charged with murder i...

Gary foster mom charged with murder in death of infant girl

Chicago Tribune

An Indiana foster mother was charged with murder in connection with the death on Thursday of a 20-month-old girl that was under her care, authorities said on Saturday. Jamila Hodge, 32, of Gary, Ind., also faces charges of aggravated battery, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and other felonies in connection with the death, said Lt.

