Gary Air Show facing turbulence as sponsor deadline looms

The Gary Air Show could be grounded this summer because it lacks sponsors to support the pricey $350,000 two-day flight festival, Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson said. Freeman-Wilson said the city is in talks with a possible sponsor, but it's likely the show won't take place this year.

