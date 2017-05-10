Explore Jlin's Expanding Universe of Collaborators and Friends
Jlin resides in her hometown of Gary, Indiana, in part because she believes that the socializing she'd have to do in a city filled with other musicians would hamper her rigorous schedule of composing and producing. When I asked her recently to talk about artists she sees as her contemporaries, she politely answered that there aren't any.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spin.
Add your comments below
Gary Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sibley's bath house (Apr '15)
|1 hr
|Pipelayer23
|41
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Midlothian Man jailed after causing mayhem :: T... (Aug '10)
|Apr 25
|Shorty
|36
|Prostitution
|Apr 14
|Gloria D
|2
|The Brotherhood Mc (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Giggity giggity
|12
|Melissa Sancillo
|Apr '17
|Carlos B
|1
|Prostitute Marie Drake Hammond indiana (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Lanny
|11
Find what you want!
Search Gary Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC