An East Chicago community dissolves i...

An East Chicago community dissolves in the fallout from a decades-long lead crisis

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: Chicago Reader

Lamont Anderson embraces his son, eight-year-old Lamont Jr. Lamont Jr.'s blood lead levels tested above the CDC's cutoff for lead poisoning. After living in the complex for more than a decade, the family moved to Gary, Indiana, last summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gary Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Thousands 21,003
Sibley's bath house (Apr '15) May 1 Gloria D 36
News Midlothian Man jailed after causing mayhem :: T... (Aug '10) Apr 25 Shorty 36
Prostitution Apr 14 Gloria D 2
The Brotherhood Mc (Feb '15) Apr 10 Giggity giggity 12
Melissa Sancillo Apr '17 Carlos B 1
Prostitute Marie Drake Hammond indiana (Jun '16) Apr '17 Lanny 11
See all Gary Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gary Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lake County was issued at May 06 at 10:11PM EDT

Gary Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gary Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Gary, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,178 • Total comments across all topics: 280,831,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC