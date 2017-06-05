A Rapper Goes to Therapy, on Camera

A Rapper Goes to Therapy, on Camera

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: New Yorker

Last year, Freddie Gibbs, a thirty-four-year-old rapper from Gary, Indiana, was accused of dribbling a few beads of liquid tranquilizer into a young woman's cocktail and sexually assaulting her while she was incapacitated. The event allegedly occurred in June of 2015, when Gibbs was on tour in Vienna; he was arrested a few days later, in France.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gary Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fabian Gomez guilty of manslaughter, not murder (Sep '08) Sat Watermelondrea Cosby 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat ThomasA 20,926
Trying to get high Jun 3 Wkend indulger 1
Trying to get high Jun 3 Wkend indulger 1
Marie Drake aka Candy (Jun '16) Jun 3 Franklin 14
does anyone know what happened to barbie and te... (Nov '16) May 26 Iknowthem 2
Sibley's bath house (Apr '15) May 23 Jeff 50
See all Gary Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gary Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Lake County was issued at June 12 at 4:02AM EDT

Gary Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gary Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Gary, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,261 • Total comments across all topics: 281,697,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC