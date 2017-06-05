A Rapper Goes to Therapy, on Camera

Last year, Freddie Gibbs, a thirty-four-year-old rapper from Gary, Indiana, was accused of dribbling a few beads of liquid tranquilizer into a young woman's cocktail and sexually assaulting her while she was incapacitated. The event allegedly occurred in June of 2015, when Gibbs was on tour in Vienna; he was arrested a few days later, in France.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.