Trooper clocks Hellcat going nearly 160 mph on toll road
GARY, Ind. An Indiana State Trooper sitting in a fully marked squad car on the Indiana Toll Road in northwest Indiana on Friday noticed a vehicle approaching from behind at a high rate of speed and when he activated his speed radar, the vehicle was clocked at 158 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gary Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Brotherhood Mc (Feb '15)
|11 hr
|Red and black
|11
|Sibley's bath house (Apr '15)
|Sun
|Alan
|26
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|johnniebgood
|20,945
|Melissa Sancillo
|Apr 5
|Carlos B
|1
|Prostitute Marie Drake Hammond indiana (Jun '16)
|Apr 4
|Lanny
|11
|Munster Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|12
|I Will Always Love Gary Indiana (Aug '08)
|Mar 23
|poppa12
|104
Find what you want!
Search Gary Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC