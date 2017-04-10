Trooper clocks Hellcat going nearly 1...

Trooper clocks Hellcat going nearly 160 mph on toll road

GARY, Ind. An Indiana State Trooper sitting in a fully marked squad car on the Indiana Toll Road in northwest Indiana on Friday noticed a vehicle approaching from behind at a high rate of speed and when he activated his speed radar, the vehicle was clocked at 158 mph.

