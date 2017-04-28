The things people lie about most on their car insurance
Fudging information on a car insurance application to get a lower rate might not seem a big deal to you, but it is to car insurance companies. Lies and honest mistakes by customers and insurance agents cost car insurers an estimated $29 billion in 2016, according to a new report by Verisk Insurance Solutions, a data analytics company.
