Silver Alert Issued for Gary, IN Man
We are told Porter was last seen on Saturday, April 1 at 12:00 p.m. in Gary and is believed to be in danger. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a multi colored hat, black double-breasted suit coat, cream colored sweater, tan pants, and black shoes.
